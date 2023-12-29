Predicted Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Luke Shaw returns, Antony remains sidelined



An epic 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa probably told Erik ten Hag what his best available line-up is for Manchester United’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Reversing Alejandro Garnacho to the right wing and bring Marcus Rashford back on the left worked wonders for the attack and helped Rasmus Hojlund finally get off the mark in the Premier League.

All three will be buzzing and barring illness or injury, they will surely start again against Forest, with Antony expected to remain on the bench.

Anthony Martial’s mystery absence may or may not continue but is unlikely to affect the starting lineup. Amad Diallo keeps looking close to a recall but never seems to quite make the bench despite being prominent in training. His possible departure either on loan or to AFCON – or both – could be a reason.

Jadon Sancho looks likely to leave the club in the coming four weeks or so as the impasse with Ten Hag over an apology continues.

The midfield also looked better against Villa, with Kobbie Mainoo holding like a seasoned pro and Christian Eriksen providing long overdue deep lying playmaker duties alongside him. Bruno Fernandes will of course stay at number 10.

Sofyan Amrabat missed the Villa game with a minor issue, so could be available and Mason Mount has also returned to training. Either or both could make the bench alongside Scott McTominay.

Donny van de Beek has been making up the numbers on the bench lately but he too is expected to be leaving imminently, with a loan with buy option to Eintracht Frankfurt lined up. He could therefore be omitted from the squad.

Casemiro remains unavailable although he is nearing a return.

In defence, Luke Shaw missed the Boxing Day victory with a tight muscle but is expected to return at left back. Diogo Dalot should revert to right back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka dropping down to the bench after an ill-disciplined outing on Tuesday.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans will likely continue at centre back if both are fit.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable.

Andre Onana looked slightly shaky again against the Villans but is expected to keep his place.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 5.30pm kick-off: