Tottenham Hotspur set to make formal approach for Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo

Despite Manchester United’s interest in French centre back, Jean-Clair Todibo, it appears that their Premier League and top four rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are in pole position.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that “Tottenham Hotspur are determining their formal move for defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice”.

Whilst there has been no official contact between the parties as of yet, that is expected to change quite soon as the transfer window opens in January.

“Spurs are set to make their approach in an attempt to discover just how difficult negotiations around a move for him will be”.

The North London side are keen to get a defensive recruitment in before mid-January, so their haste could work for or against them in terms of a move for Todibo.

Fabrizio Romano has also previously weighed in and confirmed that Spurs will make a move for the player this winter.

Despite the announcement of the takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, United will be unlikely to do much more than bring in loans or cheap deals, so a move for the Nice defender in this upcoming window is complex.

However, Ratcliffe also owns Nice, so he is one of the difficulties mentioned in the article which could complicate a potential deal for Spurs.

Manager Erik ten Hag has also been credited with a massive interest in the talented young defender, so the British billionaire may be keen to ensure the Dutchman gets his man in the summer and try to convince the player to wait.

The Red Devils have been linked to the Frenchman since the summer when it seemed Harry Maguire was on his way to West Ham.

Highly credible journalist, David Ornstein, has also suggested that United are looking to bring in a defender in January and fellow transfer guru, Romano, has stated that fans should not necessarily believe the club’s negative public stance on spending in the winter window.

There are also rumours of the possible departure of Raphael Varane in January, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League linked as possible destinations, which could also have a major impact on this situation. If the Frenchman is sold, replacing him will become urgent and the funds received for him could allow the Red Devils to make their own move for Todibo.