Wayne Rooney faces the sack from Birmingham City after poor run of form continues

Birmingham City manager, Wayne Rooney, is already at risk of facing the sack after less than three months in the job.

The Sun has reported that the Manchester United legend is skating on thin ice after “a series of dismal results”.

Moreover, the Blues have already seemingly found their replacement in the vastly experienced Steve Cooper, who was recently sacked at Nottingham Forest.

The Peoples Person relayed last month that Rooney was struggling to get a tune out of his Birmingham side and sadly things have not gone any better for him recently.

The former England international’s appointment was contentious as Birmingham were sixth in the table but now, they find themselves down in 19th position, facing a relegation battle.

Sources have told The Sun that “the clock is ticking for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. If results carry on as they are then a change may have to happen to ensure the club moves back in the right direction”.

Rooney irked a section of Birmingham fans after a recent defeat to Stoke City, when he claimed that he wished he could have subbed all 11 players who had started the game.

According to the source, “the whole atmosphere around the club isn’t right at the moment. Wayne’s comments after the Stoke match left many of the fans dismayed and indicated he may have lost the players”.

As a few former Manchester United managers can attest to, once the players decide you aren’t the person for the job, the road back is incredibly narrow if visible at all.

It is also claimed that many Blues fans would not be crying if the former United man departed as he was a controversial choice to begin with.

This is in stark contrast to when Birmingham City’s Chief Executive, Garry Cook, described the appointment of the United great as “a defining moment for the football club”. We all know how quickly time passes in football.

Steve Cooper is also seen as an “audacious” yet appealing choice due to his experience in the Premier League. However such a move may be tough to complete as many feel he will wait for another job in England’s top league.

The article finishes, “in Steve Cooper they think they would have the person to deliver it, while also providing a brand of football the fans will love”.

As always, time will tell. What is abundantly clear is, if Rooney wants to continue in the job, he needs to get some wins on the board and fast.