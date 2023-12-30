“A perfectionist”: Roberto Martinez discusses Bruno Fernandes’ emotional Man United performances



Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez has attributed Bruno Fernandes’ emotionally charged performances for Manchester United to the player being a perfectionist and wanting the best for his club.

Fernandes has in instances attracted the wrath of ex-United players and pundits for his constant whining and moaning on the pitch.

The likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville have previously criticised the Red Devils skipper for failing to control his emotions and spiralling out of control.

Fernandes has at times also found himself on the wrong end of refereeing decisions for complaining and dissent.

However, according to Martinez who manages Fernandes at international level, that’s what makes the playmaker special.

Martinez told The Times, “Bruno’s a perfectionist.”

“The emotions are always emotions for the right reasons. He cares about United. He cares about every aspect of trying to win a game. To be United captain now is not easy.”

“Because it’s United and that demands wins and when you don’t [win] it’s difficult. He can cope with that with ease. He’ll just get up and try to help the others. You have to be accountable.”

Martinez added, “That’s what you see with Bruno. He’s not someone that is going to accept defeat and hide away and let things go. He would stand up and fight.”

The 50-year-old added that Fernandes is really intelligent and is constantly looking out for where the space is on the pitch and how to best utilize it.

Martinez explained that Fernandes’ prowess is what makes him so good alongside national teammate and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Portugal manager revealed that to a neutral fan, a player of Silva’s qualities and skillset is probably not highly rated but tacticians appreciate such individuals even more as they do the most important things that eventually make a team win tournaments.

For United this season, Fernandes has registered five goals and as many assists in 25 games across all competitions. He will get the chance to add to his tally when the Red Devils take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

