Alejandro Garnacho shows aggression up front in bitter 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United continued to show an inability to remain consistent in the Premier League as they slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

This frustrating defeat quickly eclipsed the heroics that Man United showed during their 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

While United amped up their attacking efforts in the second half, their first-half performance was aggravating to watch, with Erik ten Hag’s team managing a single shot courtesy of full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Still, one of the few bright sparks in United’s otherwise tedious showing was left-wing Alejandro Garnacho.

Much like the rest of his teammates, the 19 year old had few opportunities to shine in the Forest final third, managing just a single shot that was blocked.

With 50 touches throughout the match, Garnacho completed 18 of his 22 attempted passes, making for 82% accuracy.

His more daring balls were less successful, however, as while he completed his only long ball, the Argentine was unable to complete any of his five attempted crosses.

Still, where Garnacho excelled was capitalising where it counts.

The youngster made two key passes, trailing only Christian Eriksen while making two surging runs into the box during the second half that the Forest keeper barely managed to contain.

All in all, he completed two of his five dribbles.

Garnacho’s shining moment came in the 78th minute when he was able to anticipate a pass from the Forest keeper.

Upon intercepting the ball, the Argentine passed the ball to the left, where Marcus Rashford lay in wait and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

While not his best performance overall, Garnacho was one of the few United players who showed venom up front, not to mention the ability to pounce on the rare opportunities that came his way.

(Stats from Sofascore)