Amad Diallo shows he is more effective compared to Antony in his cameo vs Nottingham Forest



Manchester United put in yet another listless display as they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag was once again guilty of making the same stupid selection errors that have plagued the team this season.

Rasmus Hojlund missing out due to illness was a blow but bringing in Antony was a rather poor choice considering the impact the Brazilian has had this season.

Antony’s poor show continues

With 0 goals and assists this season, the former Ajax star has let his manager and club down but the worst thing is that Ten Hag keeps selecting him despite the obvious option of playing someone, anyone else.

The 23-year-old managed to make it till the 54th minute before getting subbed off for Amad Diallo, who showed in 30 minutes why he deserves to start over Antony.

The Ivorian had 22 touches of the ball and finished the game with a passing accuracy rate of 89 percent as compared to the Brazil international’s 78 percent.

It is not that Antony tried to play difficult balls, he was just woeful in every single metric (all stats from Sofascore).

The Atalanta starlet completed one key pass and had one shot on target, a good low effort after he beat his man which was saved by the Forest keeper.

Amad deserves more chances

Antony, on the other hand, had 0 shots and 0 key passes. Hardly a surprise for fans who have come to expect the worst from the winger.

The Ivory Coast international won all his duels compared to 40% won by Antony. And he also won one free-kick and made and won one tackle to win possession back for Ten Hag’s side.

There have been countless reports linking the young winger with a possible loan exit in January. But given how effective he was in his cameo on Saturday, the 21-year-old deserves more chances.

Ten Hag has the chance to rectify his mistake by starting Amad in the upcoming FA Cup tie against Wigan on January 8.