Antonio Silva: Benfica boss Roger Schmidt warns suitors Man United target will not be sold in January



Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has warned interested parties that reported Manchester United target Antonio Silva will not be allowed to leave the club in January.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is keen on securing defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows.

This season, Ten Hag has had to deal with injuries to multiple defenders. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon have all been sidelined during various points of the campaign.

United have been linked to several stars such as OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and of course Silva.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Silva is the Red Devils’ top summer target.

Liverpool are also thought to be big admirers of the Portugal international.

Real Madrid are another interested party in Silva and amidst all this, it was stated that the player is not especially dazzled by the lure of English teams like United and Liverpool as a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu appeals more to him.

According to 90min, the two Premier League outfits have both sent scouts to track Silva and his midfield teammate, Joao Neves.

Madrid’s pursuit of the 20-year-old is motivated by the fact that David Alaba’s ACL injury has left the Spanish giants extremely short at the back.

Roger Schmidt responded to suggestions that Silva and Neves could be on their way out of the Estádio da Luz.

He said, “I talk to them every day, all of them.”

“We’re in the middle of the season, we have big goals with Benfica.”

“Of course we’re not going to let these players leave, we need them and they don’t want to leave. There’s no question about that.”

Going off of Schmidt’s comments, United are definitely facing a battle to land Silva, at least in January.

