Antony puts in hall of shame performance as Manchester United are beaten by Nottingham Forest



Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, to hand Erik ten Hag his ninth loss of the season.

Goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White were enough to down United, whose only goal was scored by Marcus Rashford.

United had 55% possession to Forest’s 45% share of the ball.

The Red Devils registered five shots on target from their total 10 cracks at goal.

In comparison, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men managed two shots on target from their total eight shots at Andre Onana’s goal.

United put together 478 passes with a success rate of 81%. Forest on the other hand strung 394 passes with a pass accuracy of 78%.

One of the 20-time English champions’ worst performers was Antony.

He was started on the right with Rasmus Hojlund ruled out of the match due to illness. Rashford led the line with Alejandro Garnacho on the other flank.

Before being taken off for Amad Diallo in the 53rd minute, Antony only had a 78% pass accuracy.

The Brazilian lost possession of the ball 12 times.

He delved into 10 ground duels and only won four of them. He also embarked on three dribbles but came out on top just once.

Antony failed to deliver even one cross.

The 23-year-old also did not manage to get a shot or a key pass to his name.

When he was on the bench, it looked like he was clutching his hamstrings and there is a chance he may become the latest injured player to be added to United’s extensive injury list.

With each passing game, it’s looking like Antony is another big-money flop United may find themselves saddled with and unable to shift out.

