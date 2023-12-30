Charlie McNeill could get first-team chance once recalled from loan spell



Despite the come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, scoring goals has proved to be a major problem for Manchester United this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side have scored only 21 times in 19 games in the league with only three teams scoring less than the Red Devils.

Rasmus Hojlund finally ended his Premier League goal drought against Unai Emery’s men but considering his age, it would be unwise for the manager to burden him too much.

Anthony Martial remains ill and even when playing has hardly uprooted any trees and his time at the club is expected to end in January or next summer.

United need help up front

United need help in January but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake is being ratified by the league which means he is unlikely to be able to inject cash for use in the winter transfer window.

Outgoings will be required to facilitate additions, but major departures are not expected with players likely to depart on loan.

Whether United will find quality via the loan route remains to be seen. Last January’s purchase — Wout Weghorst did not exactly set the stage alight.

In case an alternative cannot be arranged, Charlie McNeill could prove to be a useful option once he is recalled from his disappointing loan spell at League One outfit Stevenage.

The Daily Express have reported that the young forward, who has played just three times since his temporary move, is set to be recalled and could get a look-in if the team continues their struggle in front of goal.

“Charlie McNeill is set to be recalled by Manchester United in January after being sent out on loan for the 2023/24 season.

McNeill to be recalled

“The 20-year-old striker joined League One side Stevenage in the summer, but has only played three games since joining the promotion chasers.

“United’s only option at striker is Rasmus Hojlund, who they signed from Atalanta this summer in a deal worth £72 million.

“Anthony Martial is one of those working his way back to full fitness, but McNeill could potentially be in line to make his Premier League debut if Ten Hag decides to keep him in their squad for the second half of the season.”

It is not beyond the powers of imagination to see the academy graduate get a chance having already made his debut last season under the Dutch manager.

In fact, he was the first youngster to feature since Ten Hag joined but another loan exit seems more likely.