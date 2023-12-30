Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Rasmus Hojlund out, Amad Diallo in



Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s match at Nottingham Forest today through illness.

It is a massive blow for the young star who must be buzzing after scoring his first Premier League goal for United on Boxing Day.

Amad Diallo is in the squad for the first time this season after a long injury lay-off. He starts on the bench, with Antony given the right wing role, Alejandro Garnacho reverting to the left wing and Marcus Rashford playing up front.

Fans will be excited to see the Ivorian in action after an excellent loan spell at Sunderland last term.

The rest of the squad is unchanged from that of Tuesday, meaning that Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat are both still absent with minor niggles and Anthony Martial is still sick.

This means Andre Onana will be in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans at centre back and Diogo Dalot at left back.

Kobbie Mainoo will partner Christian Eriksen in the twin pivot with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

On the bench with Amad are Altay Bayindir, Scott McTominay, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Willy Kambwala, Sergio Reguilon, Donny van de Beek and Facu Pellistri.

It could be Van de Beek’s last action for United, at least this season, as he is expected to complete a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are all long-term absentees.

Mason Mount is back in training but did not quite make the squad.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 5.30pm.