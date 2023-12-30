Erik ten Hag claims that Sir Dave Brailsford will see Manchester United’s problems

Nottingham Forest won their first game against Manchester United since 1995 and the City Ground understandably erupted at full-time.

One man who was far from elated though, was United manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to SkySports after the game he claimed, “It is clear. The result is very disappointing”.

The Dutchman said his side were not at the races in the first half and stated, “We should have invested more before half time. The second half was better. You saw the fight in the team. We had our chances.”

Even the most optimistic Red Devils fan would take issue with this statement.

The under-fire coach did admit, “Players are in the same boat. I think they aren’t happy. We have to do better.”

Ten Hag was pressed by the reporter as to why his team had lost 14 games already this season, and he had a very clear response.

“We haven’t played in a row with the same team. Again we had to change. Every time we have to swap. It also explains why we’re so inconsistent.”

The former Ajax coach was clearly referring to Rasmus Hojlund’s withdrawal from the team through illness, hours before kick-off.

“When you have to replace your striker, it is perhaps logical what you see in the first half.”

Ten Hag was a tad more optimistic when he claimed, “What is helpful is in January we have lots of players back.”

Interestingly, the coach was also asked about what he thought the new board member, Sir Dave Brailsford would have thought of the match. The INEOS man was watching alongside Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands.

The manager retorted, “Definitely he will see we have our problems.”

The former Ajax manager tried to reassure fans by claiming that he will sit down with the new owners shortly and set out “targets and how to achieve it”.

What is clear is Ten Hag has a mountain to climb to return to the optimism of last season. He will hope injuries and a new regime will assist him turn what can only be described as a disastrous season around.

The next task is a trip to Wigan in the FA Cup, in the only tournament his side have any chance of winning. Lose that, and Brailsford and co. will have more to talk about.