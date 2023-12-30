Erik ten Hag consistently making the wrong selection choices



The Aston Villa win proved to be yet another false dawn as Manchester United produced yet another horror show, losing 1-2 against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

And once again the manager Erik ten Hag was to blame with his questionable selection calls yet again.

With players returning from injury, the Dutchman’s team against Unai Emery’s men seemed to suggest he had realised that Antony and Scott McTominay were emergency options at best and not good enough to start games on a consistent basis.

The former Ajax coach had revealed in the build-up to this game that he was happy with his attacking trio on Boxing Day, especially with Alejandro Garnacho’s performance on the right.

Antony again

Yet, the manager once again decided to play the Brazilian from the start at the Forest ground and to the surprise of no one, he was absolutely woeful.

Granted, Rasmus Hojlund was ill but he could have chosen someone else on either wing to compensate for Marcus Rashford playing up front but yet chose to start the winger with 0 goals and assists this season.

The right winger does not go on the outside, does not want to beat his man and instead just keeps the ball to slow down the attacking momentum.

With the scores tied at 0-0 at half-time, Ten Hag was expected to change things around in a bid to kick-start his team.

In a shocking decision, he decided to take off the supremely talented Kobbie Mainoo and brought McTominay.

In his first season, the manager was so adept at changing the outlook of games with his smart tactical substitutions. Now all he does is bring on the scottish international and pray!

The manager did not play him in an advanced position for his goalscoring prowess, instead choosing to play him as the defensive midfielder, a role he is clearly not very good at.

ETH letting the club and fans down

It was no surprise to see Nuno Espirito Santos’ men score from two cutbacks — both partly due to the Scot’s poor positioning.

Amad Diallo was brought on in place of the Brazilian and he did more in 30 minutes than Antony has done this entire season.

Ten Hag is only in the job at the moment due to the chaos behind-the-scenes but his crazy selection calls are not helping him.

INEOS are watching and things are not looking too good for the manager.

