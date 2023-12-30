FC Barcelona ready to offer Mason Greenwood Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 to lure him to Camp Nou

Barcelona are looking to land controversial Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood and are prepared to pull out all the stops to do so.

According to The Sun, the Catalan giants are prepared to pay £40m to secure the services of the 22 year old.

The England international has adapted very well to Spanish football and is certainly pulling up trees at Getafe.

The coach of the Madrid-based team, Jose Bordalas, has always been very complimentary of the forward and claimed the side were “happy and content” with how the loan has worked out so far.

The striker has played 14 games and created 16 chances so far. He has also been productive as he has scored three goals and assisted four more for the Spanish side.

The Peoples Person relayed recently that Getafe have been so impressed with the attacker that they want to break their transfer record and sign him up.

However, other top Spanish sides such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are also apparently circling.

The Sun has added a new layer of interest to the story by asserting boldly that “Barcelona are ready to offer Mason Greenwood Lionel Messi’s iconic No 10 shirt as part of a £40 million summer transfer swoop”.

“Now Barcelona want to use it to help lure Bradford-born Greenwood to the Nou Camp”.

Interestingly, the article also asserts that the player still retains a hope of returning to Old Trafford one day but they admit this is unlikely.

United academy graduate, Ravel Morrison, has also recently thrown his weight behind a potential return for Greenwood to the Red Devils and until it is confirmed one way or another, there will be constant speculation about the topic.

What is for sure is, if Greenwood is not welcome back at the club, taking up the number ten shirt at one of the biggest clubs in world football would surely be hard to turn his nose up at.