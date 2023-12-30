Gary Neville claims “awful” Manchester United are “back to their worst” after pathetic defeat to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United could not follow up the morale boosting comeback victory versus Aston Villa on Boxing Day, as they fell to a limp loss at the City Ground against struggling Nottingham Forest.

After a dull first half, the game opened up in the second half and after the two sides traded goals, an unmarked Morgan Gibbs-White fired in the winner.

SkySports commentator, Gary Neville was clearly livid with the performance and claimed that “Man United were back to their worst”.

The United legend has spoken before about how unattractive the unpredictable United are and this performance will do little to change his mind.

The pundit claimed his former side are “inconsistent and awful”.

The defender went on to say that the Red Devils are “back to what they are”. This statement mirrors what a lot of fans now feel. The club is what they are.

That is the hardest thing to take.

Neville continued, “they (United players) walk off the pitch a defeated bunch. The Man United fans behind the goal will go home disappointed”.

It is a familiar feeling though as the Mancunian side have slipped to their ninth defeat of the season and there are still 18 games left.

The former England international also had some positive words for Nottingham Forest. As bad as United were, Forest had a clear game plan and really took advantage of it in the second half.

“Let’s not forget about Forest who have been absolutely wonderful today”.

Unfortunately, too many teams have played well against Erik ten Hag’s side this season and this is something that will need to change in 2024.

Next up for the Red Devils is a short trip to Wigan in the FA Cup, the only tournament the club has any sort of chance of winning.