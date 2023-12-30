Manchester United activate option to extend Victor Lindelof’s contract till 2025



Manchester United’s defensive reinforcements are on the way in mid-January with Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire returning to the frame.

However, Victor Lindelof, United’s most used centre-back this season, had his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Not anymore, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Ornstein reports that United have activated the team option to extend Lindelof’s contract by a year.

He will no longer be free to talk to other clubs in January, with his contract now expiring in 2025 instead.

United generally always agree a team option to extend contracts by a year which gives them leverage in negotiations and prevents them from losing players for free.

Other players, like Anthony Martial, also have this option but is unlikely to be extended in his case.

Lindelof, however, has been one of United’s most dependable players since his arrival.

While not as flashy and accomplished as Raphael Varane, nor a physical force like Harry Maguire, Lindelof has always been a six/seven out of 10 player.

Furthermore, availability is the greatest ability, especially in the current United setup full of injuries, and Lindelof’s injury record has been exemplary overall.

Naturally, it has led to him attracting interest from elite European teams, something which cannot be said for many other United players who are arguably at the peak of their career at United, going only downwards after leaving.

There was interest in Lindelof in the summer from Atletico Madrid, to name one, and had his contract expired in the summer of 2024, it would have been hard for United to tempt the Swede to remain.

Now, however, with their option exercised, United can look forward to entering negotiations with him in the summer or in the other case, try to get a fee for him.

