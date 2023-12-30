Manchester United Women’s summer signings experience mixed results in first half of the season

Three months in to their competitive careers at Manchester United and the summer signings have so far offered mixed results on the field.

Undoubtedly, the squad as a whole have had a mixed first half of the season, losing pace with the top three, crashing out of the Champions League but topping the Conti Cup group heading into the new year.

The team has also been hit with injuries with a number of our newcomers falling victim to lengthy ailments, mostly picked up in training or on international duty.

However, some of the summer stars have settled in nicely and are proving to be unstoppable on the pitch.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce

The American shot-stopper has played in all three of United’s Conti Cup group games meaning she has a 100% win record at the moment, keeping two clean sheets and conceding just one.

Tullis-Joyce created a memorable moment in United’s 1-0 win over Liverpool when she pulled off a world class save to deny them an equaliser.

Gabby George

Defender Gabby George returned to the side after previously playing for the club at youth level.

She showed promise in her opening few games for United but suffered an ACL injury against Leicester in the League, ending her season. She is recovering well from surgery.

Gemma Evans

The Welsh international brought with her a wealth of experience upon joining the club, having previously made 99 top flight appearances.

As United struggled in defence with the injury to Gabby George, Evans has risen to the challenge and settled in quickly to United’s back line.

Irene Guerrero

Guerrero is another of United’s newcomers to have been plagued with injuries.

However, she deserves praise for her appearances off the pitch as well, throwing herself in to her work with the MU Foundation, which is an important part of the ethos of the club. Sources close to the club have praised the Spanish international, who is said to have thoroughly enjoyed her time working with and meeting some of the children that the foundation benefits.

Hinata Miyazawa

Miyazawa came to United a World Cup Golden Boot winner and though we saw glimpses of her potential as a world class midfielder, she took time to settle in to this team.

She got her first goal for the club shortly before the last international break of the year and looked to have found her form. However, whilst playing in a friendly for Japan she suffered an ankle injury which required surgery.

Emma Watson

Before the season even began, the gifted youngster Emma Watson suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Scotland.

Melvine Malard

Malard is only on loan, but the club will most definitely be trying to get her to make the move permanent.

She is proving to be United’s best signing so far, scoring the club’s first ever Champions League goal and being United’s top scorer so far this season.

She is really enjoying her time in England, becoming a fan favourite and singing the praises of captain Katie Zelem, who has made her feel at home despite the language barrier.

Geyse

The Brazilian international is one of the most technically gifted footballers to ever play in the women’s game, the way she dances round defenders and finds a way through, it’s like her feet are magic, it’s mesmerizing to watch.

However, after she’s accomplished the hard part, her decisions in front of goal and her finishing need a little work.

She has settled well though and fans can expect big performances from her in the second half of the season.