Match Report: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United



Manchester United sunk to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday night following what was a frustrating performance.

It was the home side that got off to the more promising start, launching a rapid attack against United that went out for a goal kick.

United were not about to take Forest’s confidence lying down, however, with the away side pressuring Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner to kick the ball out for a corner and later a throw-in.

With this type of high press, Erik ten Hag’s men placed Forest under immense pressure, preventing them from playing their desired game.

Forest found their rhythm a few minutes later, pushing into United’s third. While the United defence stood strong, they struggled to get the ball out of danger, repeatedly gifting possession back to Forest until the home team got a corner kick, which was easily dealt with.

After 10 minutes, momentum swung in favour of United, with a threatening cross coming into the centre of the box, where Bruno Fernandes narrowly missed out on making contact.

After the quarter-hour mark, Forest ramped up the pressure, with Nicolás Domínguez taking an audacious shot from distance which was deflected out for a throw-in. Morgan Gibbs-White followed up with a threatening cross, however, none of the Forest attackers were able to make contact.

Former United prodigy Anthony Elanga cut into the penalty box from the right, laying the ball off to Ryan Yates, whose shot sailed over the top.

In the 32nd minute, United launched a counter-attack from the left, however, Forest’s defenders remained focused, heavily marking United’s attackers. Ultimately, it would be right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who would take a shot from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper Matt Turner making an easy catch.

Given that this was United’s first shot after 32 minutes of play, Ten Hag’s players would clearly need to up the tempo to avoid a disappointing result.

With eight minutes left of the half, United got the ball into the Forest penalty box, however, Antony was dispossessed, ending a rare attack from the visitors.

Once the referee blew for half-time and both teams headed down the tunnel, it was clear that United would have plenty of work to do in the second half to breathe life into what has been one of the least energetic performances of the season.

At half-time, Ten Hag decided to shake up the midfield, bringing on Scott McTominay for Kobbie Mainoo.

Soon after the restart, United encroached on Forest’s goalmouth, with McTominay winning the ball and passing to Marcus Rashford. Unfortunately, Rashford’s back-heel into the box was not in the vicinity of any of his teammates.

The home side attacked yet again, with McTominay bringing Gibbs-White down in the box, sparking a flurry of calls for a penalty. Upon closer inspection, the United sub made an impressive tackle to dispossess the Forest midfielder cleanly.

While Forest left-back Ola Aina sent a threatening ball into the box on a rapid counter-attack, Jonny Evans made a brave block to dispose of the threat.

In the 54th minute, Antony was replaced by youngster Amad Diallo, who marks his first appearance of the season following a serious knee injury. Soon after, Diogo Dalot got United’s best scoring opportunity of the match so far when he hit a one-time strike from distance that beat the keeper. Unfortunately, his well-struck shot hit the upright, keeping the match scoreless.

Following a rough tackle by Gibbs-White on McTominay, the United players circled the referee in protest. While the Forest player was booked, so too was Dalot, apparently for dissent.

Moments later, Raphael Varane received a yellow card for a late challenge on Elanga, gifting Forest a free kick to the right of the box.

With 30 minutes to play, Rashford was on the receiving end of a collision with centre-back Murillo. Rashford remained on the ground, with the United medical staff coming onto the field to inspect his shoulder which appeared to be injured as he fell to the ground.

In the 64th minute, the underdogs got their breakthrough, with Dominguez finding a gap in the defence and aiming his shot at the far post. There was little Andre Onana could do as Forest gained the upper hand with a blistering counter-attack.

Soon after conceding, United were on the attack, winning a corner for their efforts. Fernandes’ cross found Garnacho at the far post, whose half-volley bounced over the top in what was one of United’s more promising attacks on the night.

With less than 15 minutes to play, Garnacho showed a glimmer of hope for United, embarking on a run from the halfway line to the Forest box with the goalkeeper barely etching out a save.

Moments later, the 19 year old managed to penetrate the defence. Keeper Matt Turner tried to send out a pass, that Garnacho read perfectly to intercept. He then laid the ball off to Rashford, who scored his third goal of the season to draw United level.

Discontent with just sharing a point, United launched another attack with Garnacho at the helm. Forest were quick to cut out the left-winger, launching a counter-attack of their own before being dispossessed.

While Eriksen came close to scoring with a blistering long-range effort, Forest were quick to pounce on the rebound, sprinting upfield in an effort to reinstate their lead. Five minutes from time, United’s hearts sank as Gibbs-White received the ball on the edge of the box. With nobody marking him, the Forest playmaker sent a curling shot into the right-hand corner, putting the underdogs in front yet again.

While United won a corner on the verge of stoppage time, Eriksen’s precise cross was well-caught by the Forest keeper.

A whopping 10 minutes of added time was shown, with Ten Hag deciding to bring on the more attacking-minded Sergio Reguilon in place of Wan-Bissaka.

Yet again, United had a corner five minutes into stoppage time, with Eriksen sending his cross to Fernandes. The United skipper fired a fearsome volley goalward, with the keeper barely tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for United, who slumped to a disappointing loss that all but erased the jubilation of their previous emphatic comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Clearly, problems at the club run deep as Ten Hag’s squad struggle for consistency.

Starting XI: Onana, Fernandes, Rashford, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Mainoo

Subs: McTominay, Diallo, Reguilon