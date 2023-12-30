Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Nottingham Forest 2-1 at City Ground this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Performed his sweeper-keeper duties well and didn’t have to do much in goal from a saving point of view.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7- Didn’t really break a sweat as Forest threatened but not very dangerously. Fared well with his overlapping runs in attack.

Jonny Evans 7- Was solid again as he continued his remarkable second innings at the club at the age of 35, soon-to-be 36.

Raphael Varane 5- Had a few nervous moments, including an awkward “clearance” with his thigh that almost landed in his own net.

Diogo Dalot 6- Came into midfield a few times to bolster control but his attacking instincts are constricted by playing on his wrong side.

Kobbie Mainoo 6- Plugged along nicely in midfield as Forest didn’t really press with intensity and were happy to cede possession.

Christian Eriksen 7- Played a few progressive passes to reinforce his value to the team but none ended up being very threatening.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Tried to knit the midfield and attack together but Forest provided absolutely no space between the lines by sitting in a deep block.

Antony 3- It’s not bad form anymore. He lacks the talent to succeed at this level and the sooner everyone realises it and cuts his spell short at the club, the better it will be for everyone.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- Energetic and active. Was United’s best attacker again and was rewarded when he latched on Turner’s errant pass to square for Rashford.

Marcus Rashford 5- Was drifting through the game before Turner gifted him an opportunity on a platter which he finally took with confidence.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 4- Inexplicably came on for Mainoo at half-time as Ten Hag’s “break glass in case of emergency” option and ceded all control in midfield, causing Forest’s both goals.

Amad 6- Did more than Antony after coming on but that’s not a high bar to clear anymore. Would’ve been a positive sub just because Antony went off the pitch. Should expect more minutes now.

Sergio Reguilon 5- Came on late as a more attacking option to Wan-Bissaka but when the system is faulty, players can’t be blamed.

Manager Erik ten Hag 1- Can a manager directly affect the result of the game? No, but Ten Hag signed the loss this game with his half-time sub leading to the midfield emptying completely which everyone but him saw coming when it happened. He’s not the biggest problem at the club but he’s becoming a bigger one with every baffling decision.

