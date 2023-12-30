Nuno Espirito Santo calls Bruno Fernandes a “special player” before huge end-of-year match

New Nottingham Forest manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has been incredibly complimentary of his compatriot and Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

According to The Mirror, the new Forest boss claimed that Fernandes is “a big player, a special player”.

“I don’t want to say too much but he’s definitely one of the best players in the Premier League. He’s so competitive,” the 49 year old said.

The coach waxed lyrical over the player’s desire to win and whilst admitting it is not everything in football, it is “something I think all professionals should have”.

The Portuguese international has been one of, if not the best signing United have made in the post-Ferguson era and had a wonderful first couple of seasons for the club, as he took to English football like a duck to water.

While his statistics are not as impressive as they once were, the 29 year old is still an absolutely integral part of the side. This could be seen in the team’s first goal versus Villa when he won the ball back by pressing high up the pitch and played a great ball into Marcus Rashford, who could square for Alejandro Garnacho to finish.

However, the former Sporting Lisbon player has faced a massive amount of criticism from a variety of pundits about his leadership credentials and his visible complaining on the pitch.

The Peoples Person has recently relayed statistics that show Bruno Fernandes has created 100 chances from open play in the league this calendar year and this is 29 more than Mo Salah in second place.

Espirito Santo admitted that the media is split on the player but he went on to speak of the pride the Portuguese nation has over the midfielder.

“People in Portugal have a lot of respect for him. He plays for the national team, he’s captain of Manchester United and, as Portuguese, we are proud of him,” he said.

“Especially to the young generation, he represents a lot of good. Not only him, but Cristiano (Ronaldo) and all of these players – we’re very proud they’re doing so well around the world.”

The Forest boss was also quick to highlight that the Red Devils are much more than Fernandes and the rest of the team is just as effective. He was also wary of United’s character in their comeback victory over Aston Villa and knows his Forest side will need to be at their best to get a result.

Manchester United fans will certainly be hoping their captain can live up to Espirito Santo’s billing and put in a display to keep his critics quiet, just for a little bit at least.