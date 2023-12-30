“One step forward and two steps back”: Christian Eriksen reacts after Man United’s 2-1 loss vs. Nottingham Forest



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that he and his teammates are bitterly disappointed with their 2-1 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

United suffered their ninth loss of the campaign at the City Ground.

Goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White were enough to sink the Red Devils and pile further misery on Erik ten Hag and his players.

At the moment, United currently sit in 7th place, one point above Brighton who have a game in hand.

After the final whistle, Eriksen spoke to reporters and gave his verdict on the match.

Eriksen started in a midfield trio also consisting of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. In the opening 45 minutes, the three did well to ensure the backline was not breached.

While they didn’t do anything special, there was at least some stability in the middle of the park.

Mainoo’s withdrawal and Scott McTominay’s subsequent introduction saw United lose all control and that’s when Forest made their mark to win the game.

Eriksen said after the match, “This season in general has been one step forward and two steps back and it felt like that today. Our aim was to get three points so it’s definitely disappointing to come away with zero.”

“We tried our best but sometimes the luck and the better decisions in the final third, the better defending and the small details don’t happen.”

“We had our chances. They had a lot less but scored them. At the moment we don’t. We need a few chances to score goals and it makes things more difficult.”

The Dane added, “Everyone is just trying to get goals to help the team. We are in the situation to score but at the moment it won’t go in.”

Eriksen declared that he is confident things will eventually get better for United. He explained that to achieve this, the players need to work harder to achieve desired results.

