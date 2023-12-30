Portugal boss Roberto Martinez lauds “important” Diogo Dalot for his impact at Man United



Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez has praised Diogo Dalot for his impact at Manchester United and branded him as one of the team’s most important stars.

Dalot has been a regular feature in the United side since Erik ten Hag’s appointment in the summer of 2022.

This season, however, the defender’s status has improved significantly, and thankfully so.

Ten Hag has had to deal with multiple injuries to key members of his backline.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have all been ruled out of action at various points of the campaign due to different injuries.

Dalot has mostly played in his favoured right-back position but in some instances, has adequately filled in at left-back.

The player has chalked up 25 appearances across all competitions this term and registered one goal and as many assists. His only goal was a fantastic game-winning strike against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

During United’s most recent clash against Aston Villa, the Portuguese filled in for the absent Shaw and was very good.

Dalot was crucial as the Red Devils came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford.

This was not lost on Roberto Martinez, who coaches the United star at international level.

Martinez said about the 24-year-old, “From a footballing point of view, there’s so much pressure on full-backs these days and he [Dalot] can play on the right and the left, and the most interesting thing is that he also plays through the middle.”

“That versatility has been essential for (United).”

The 50-year-old coach added, “He’s one of the most important players for the club.”

Ahead of the Euros next year, no doubt Dalot will be in contention to get a good chunk of minutes under Martinez, who is clearly a fan of his.

