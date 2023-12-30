Three things we learned as Man United suffer fresh setback in 2-1 loss vs. Nottingham Forest



Erik ten Hag took charge of his 90th game as Manchester United boss when his side travelled to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

Fresh off their comeback win against Aston Villa, Ten Hag made only one change from the team that beat Unai Emery’s men.

Andre Onana started in goal with a defensive four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot ahead of him.

Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes formed the midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out of the clash due to illness and in his place, Marcus Rashford led the line with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho on either side of him.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 2-1 loss vs. Nottingham Forest.

Dull first half

To brand the opening 45 minutes as dull would be a massive understatement. United offered absolutely nothing of note and to be fair, neither did Forest.

Both sides seemed content with just keeping proceedings ticking as opposed to being brave and trying to make something happen.

To highlight just how boring the first half was, United needed more than 30 minutes to register their first shot – a weak attempt by Wan-Bissaka that barely troubled Matt Turner.

It was the longest wait United have had to endure for a first shot in a first half this season at 32 minutes and a few extra seconds.

Neither the midfielders nor wingers showed any signs of threatening the Forest backline. Garnacho and Antony were timid in their actions.

Fernandes. Mainoo and Eriksen – all excellent technicians – did not make their mark on the match in the first period of the game.

Rashford had the fewest touches of any United player – the Englishman cut a very lonely and frustrated figure upfront and it’s hardly surprising that was the case.

Even then, Rashford didn’t really do himself any favours as his movement was non-existent. There were no runs in behind and he wasn’t coming short to receive the ball.

Ten Hag’s stars were erratic and could not put together any sustained periods of pressure.

The first half really lacked any real bite and the only positive heading into the break was that Onana’s goal had not been breached – not that Forest had opportunities to do so anyway.

Antony extremely poor, again

The surprise inclusion in the starting XI was Antony. Many would have expected Garnacho to be deployed on the right flank after his heroics at Old Trafford on Tuesday against Villa.

However, Rashford’s absence saw the Brazilian thrust into the starting XI, with his alternatives – Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri – having to be content with spots on the bench.

The former Ajax man was extremely poor and was arguably United’s poorest performer before being substituted.

He couldn’t take on his man, was poor in his dribbling and slowed down most of United’s attacks that went through him. Combine this with his over-reliance on his left foot and one is left to wonder why exactly Ten Hag keeps fielding the winger.

A recent video covered by The Peoples Person showed a training video in which Antony’s poor dribbling and attacking play were compared and contrasted to Amad and against Forest, it felt like we were in a constant loop of that drill from the video.

Often when he got on the ball, he just appeared to aimlessly body feint and roll the ball before eventually giving it back to the full-back.

Antony’s display can be epitomised by just how easy Ola Aina found it to neutralize him.

On commentary, Gary Neville insisted that the 23-year-old needs to find some consistency that will allow his teammates to decipher what he’s going to do next to ensure United’s attacks don’t break down.

Peter Schmeichel shared the same sentiments and relayed that Antony’s teammates must be extremely frustrated with him – one thing that’s for sure is that supporters are indeed frustrated with the Brazil international.

Schmeichel also urged Ten Hag to reconsider Antony’s position in his plans.

The player has registered only one Premier League goal since October 2022 and when you watch him, it’s easy to understand why this is the case.

Luckily for United fans, he was taken off eight minutes after the interval and replaced by Amad Diallo.

Already, Antony is proving to be a big-money flop. United would be best served by cutting ties with him as soon as possible, possibly in the summer of 2024.

Huge mistake by Ten Hag to bring on McTominay in place of Mainoo

During the break, Ten Hag elected to withdraw Mainoo for Scott McTominay due to tactical reasons.

Mainoo was one of the only players in the United team who seemed eager to bring some form of control and composure and it was a surprise he was taken off for McTominay.

Ten Hag was made to play for that costly personnel change in the 64th minute when Forest shed first blood through Nicolas Dominguez and it was hardly a shock that the goal came from McTominay failing to track his man.

Montiel was allowed to rush into the box unchallenged and even afforded plenty of time to turn and pick his man.

Dominguez shook off McTominay – who was lazily jogging back – to get on the end of a pass from Montiel before beating Onana.

The position Dominguez took from where he struck the ball is the exact area of the pitch Mainoo usually covers so well.

United thought they were back in the game when Rashford restored parity. Garnacho pounced on a loose ball from Turner and squared the ball to Rashford who calmly found the bottom corner.

However, just four minutes after Rashford grabbed the equalizer, Forest restored their lead courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Once again, Forest’s goal came as a result of United being too open in the middle of the park – no surprise!

Forest embarked on a counter-attack just seconds after Eriksen registered a shot on target that was saved by Turner. They quickly moved up the pitch with multiple United players up front.

Anthony Elanga found Gibbs-White with acres of space and the midfielder made no mistake as his shot flew past the helpless Onana.

Time and time again, McTominay’s continued selection in the current midfield set-up has proven to be a mistake as it puts the team on the back foot, yet Ten Hag seems hellbent on persisting with the tactic for the sole reason that the Scotland international can come up with the odd goal.

However, against Forest, the decision backfired and ensured Ten Hag was dealt his ninth loss of the current campaign – as many as United suffered last term.

Pressure is certainly right back on Ten Hag.

