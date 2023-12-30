“Why are you questioning me?”: Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas clash about Man United’s top four chances



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed his former side to finish comfortably within the top four places, much to the dismay and disbelief of his TNT Sports co-host Jermaine Jenas.

United currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League, six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

It has been an inconsistent season for Erik ten Hag’s men, who were also knocked out of the Champions League and Europe altogether.

Some of United’s woes have been brought about by a crippling injury crisis that has sidelined more than 20 different players at various points of the campaign.

Ten Hag recently told reporters that the likes of Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are not far off from returning and could come back in January.

Speaking on TNT (via The Mail), Ferdinand explained that the sheer amount of players set to be re-integrated into the team could make all the difference for United in the new year.

When asked whether United could sneak into the top four, the former defender said, “Who said sneak in, I didn’t say sneak in. United will be there.”

He added about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into the club, “I don’t think that [the new minority owners] will have any bearing on it at the moment because they’re not going to have any bearing on the next transfer window.”

“They’re going to be observers, looking and seeing at what’s going on and the big challenges behind the scenes that they can then change. I think the big challenge is injuries. Man United are one of the biggest injury-ravaged teams this season but come January a lot of those players will be back and I think they’ll have a big impact going forward. Man United are still in touch.”

The six-time Premier League winner noted that a bigger squad with no European matches will almost certainly translate into improved confidence and morale within Ten Hag’s ranks.

However, Jenas expressed a completely different opinion and disagreed with Ferdinand.

Jenas told Ferdinand, “Do you really believe this? Because I remember you having a meltdown at Fulham…”

The ex-United man replied, “Yeah why are you questioning me? I ain’t questioning you, bruv.”

Jennas explained that his criticism of United is valid and there is certainly no bias in what he predicted.

He further stated, “Yeah I was there for a couple of months [played for Aston Villa], but the United shout is a mad one.”

United will get the chance to strengthen their top four credentials when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

