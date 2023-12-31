Amad Diallo takes to social media to thank fans for support after long injury lay-off

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has taken to X (formerly twitter) to thank fans for their support during his five months out of the team while recovering from injury.

The Ivorian enjoyed an incredibly successful loan period at Sunderland last year, where he won the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Subsequently, the player returned to Old Trafford looking to break into the first team and was involved in Erik ten Hag’s side pre-season until it was confirmed by the club that he had picked up an injury and would miss the start of the season.

Diallo was named on the bench yesterday for the first time and came on early in the second half to replace the injured Antony.

The Peoples Person commented yesterday that the attacker showed more in less than 45 minutes than his Brazilian teammate has shown all season.

Antony’s torrid season continues with an indefensible display where he had zero shots, zero key passes and lost the ball 12 times in just 53 minutes’ work.

Amad took to X to thank the fans for their patience and to all those who “prayed for me during my injury”.

The 21 year old also asserted that “being on the field today after 5 months was truly a special day for me”.

The youngster also boldly claimed, “this team will come back stronger like it always has, I am proud and I thank God for allowing me to be on this team”.

I thank everyone who prayed for me during my injury, being on the field today after 5 months was truly a special day for me…this team will come back stronger like it always has, I am proud and I thank God for allowing me to be on this team 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/m11jp6Ed20 — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) December 30, 2023

Due to the dearth of viable options on the right wing, Amad will certainly fancy his chances of nailing down a first team spot. Antony’s form, Jadon Sancho’s exile, Mason Greenwood’s improbable return and the manager’s clear disinterest in Facundo Pellistri means there is a wide open chance for the Ivorian.

Therefore, it will be fascinating to see if the player and club will decide to loan him out again or allow him to stay and fight for his place in the first team.

A whole host of clubs such as Sunderland, Southampton and Ipswich have been linked to Amad on loan and this could also be a realistic option if Ten Hag has no appetite to give him genuine chances.

Red Devils fans will wait anxiously for news during the upcoming winter window that opens tomorrow. No doubt many would like to see Amad get a run of first team games that he has never had whilst at the club. There is no time like the present. Especially when that present is an infuriating Antony.