Atletico Madrid make approach for Mason Greenwood



Atletico Madrid have made an “initial approach” to Manchester United over signing Mason Greenwood.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at La Liga side Getafe, having joined the Madrid-based side at the very end of the summer transfer window.

Despite not having played professional football in over eighteen months, Greenwood has scored four goals and provided three assists in thirteen appearances for his newly adopted side.

Furthermore, there is a consensus amongst the Getafe coaching staff that the forward is yet to reach peak fitness. They predict he will do so over the winter break and anticipate even better levels of return in the second half of the season.

Indeed, executives at the La Liga side are thought to have been so impressed with Greenwood’s performances – on both the pitch and the training ground – that they have already offered United a club record bid (£40 million) to make the loan deal a permanent one.

This offer was reportedly rejected, however.

Fabrizio Romano contends United will not make a decision on Greenwood in January. The club “expect [him] to stay at Getafe until June” when the loan deal expires, granting the new ownership structure time to “discuss” the various options available for a permanent transfer.

There is burgeoning interest in Greenwood right across La Liga with Old Trafford officials expecting multiple Spanish clubs to table bids next summer.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) reveals Atletico Madrid are one such contender, having already “made an initial approach” to United over a “potential move” for the 22-year-old.

💣💥 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Atletico Madrid have already made an initial approach over a potential move for Mason Greenwood. 🔵 #Atleti 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/ipR8pteL6Y pic.twitter.com/DvUuD4lkyK — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 31, 2023

Similarly, Real Madrid and Barcelona are thought to be interested in a potential move for the forward, while Real Sociedad and Valencia have also been strongly linked.

Given Greenwood’s status as an academy player, he represents a Financial Fair Play goldmine to United as his outbound transfer fee is not offset by any inbound one. As such, a bidding war emerging amongst the top clubs in La Liga will prove crucial to a club currently struggling with FFP.

The fact Atletico Madrid have already made an approach for a player who has seen a £40 million bid for his services rejected indicates the fee which eventually captures him will be a significant one.

