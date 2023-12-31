Eric Bailly officially signs for former side Villarreal

Eric Bailly has been handed a career lifeline by former side Villarreal.

According to The BBC, the 29 year old has signed an 18 month deal with the La Liga team.

The Ivorian’s career has taken a nosedive since his first successful season at Old Trafford in 2016/2017. The centre back was only able to make 113 appearances in seven campaigns.

A series of injuries and poor performances resulted in the player dropping down the pecking order at Old Trafford and eventually he was released in the summer window.

Bailly’s move to Besiktas was an unmitigated disaster from start to finish.

The defender, who has not been selected for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, was released from the Turkish side after he was controversially exiled from the first team alongside four other players.

Subsequently, the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, “responded by saying the player ‘had done nothing wrong’ and that his ‘rights are being violated and we will make sure to protect him'”.

The Peoples Person also recently covered the disastrous campaign the African player was suffering, which ranged from an injury on his debut to his bizarre claim that an agent had put a curse on him.

As a result, the player was linked to moves back to England but then a week ago, it was mentioned here that a return to Spain looked the most likely move for the defender who once cost Jose Mourinho £30m.

Bailly will be hoping a move back to The Yellow Submarine will resurrect his career and he can shine where he once did so brightly to attract the attention of “the special one”.

It is finally some good news for the erratic centre back who has had one of the worst three months of his career to date.

Villarreal themselves are suffering a poor season as they are currently 13th in La Liga at the Christmas break. They did however typically win their Europa League group and will look to go far in the tournament they won in 2021 at United’s expense.

Bailly will consider himself to have finally found some luck as he returns to a very good team who are playing in a strong league and competing for trophies. It will be fascinating to see if the Ivorian can force his ways into the manager’s plans.