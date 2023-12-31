Erik ten Hag wants to keep Jonny Evans for another season



Consistency continues to elude Manchester United as they succumbed to yet another defeat, this time to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s strange selection calls once again were to blame as the Red Devils succumbed to their 14th defeat of the season.

The midfield balance or lack thereof completely destroyed United’s chances of a win in the second half and the Dutchman has a lot to ponder in the days to come.

Evans has been an underrated signing

Among the things he needs to worry about is the future of several stars whose contracts are due to end next summer.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club have decided to trigger the one-year extension option in Victor Lindelof’s contract.

Arguably, the signing of the season has been Jonny Evans, something not many fans would have imagined when the news broke of him coming back to his boyhood club.

The Northern Irishman was excellent in the comeback win against Aston Villa and has been one of the rare bright sparks in a season plagued with defensive errors.

The futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are still uncertain with the Red Devils planning to recruit another top-class centre-back next summer.

But the 35-year-old has proven to be an excellent backup option and considering his experience and winning pedigree, it would be a wise move to keep him beyond his current spell.

Evans only signed a one-year deal in the summer and as per The Daily Star, Ten Hag is set to recommend to the club to offer the veteran another one-year deal.

ETH wants Evans to stay

Unlike previous windows, every transfer decision will now be taken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and it will be INEOS who will have the final say.

“Erik ten Hag will recommend Jonny Evans is given a new one-year deal at Manchester United.

“And that decision is sure to test whether the Reds boss really does have the support of the club’s soon-to-be biggest individual stakeholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

Keeping Evans would be a smart choice irrespective of who the club signs because the player hardly raises a fuss and gets on with his job and would have no problem in accepting a backup role.