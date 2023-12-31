Ex-Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna now a hot commodity among Premier League clubs



The noise around Erik ten Hag’s floundering tenure recently reached fever-pitch after the limp loss to Nottingham Forest.

However, it has also been noted that many managers have reached this crossroads and things haven’t improved long-term at the club despite sackings.

Furthermore, many personnel who were trolled here for being incompetent have gone on to do very well for themselves after leaving, proving that issues run deeper than the manager.

Perhaps no other man personifies this argument quite as strongly as Kieran McKenna, the miracle man of the Championship with Ipswich Town.

Previously ridiculed as a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff with Michael Carrick, McKenna has Ipswich second in the Championship against all odds after taking over the side when they were 9th in the third division.

The Sun reports that his over-performance is starting to catch the eye of Premier League clubs now.

Brighton and Crystal Palace are looking at McKenna as a prospective candidate to take over for different reasons.

While Brighton are resigned to losing De Zerbi due to overachievements of their own, Palace are looking for a long-term successor to Roy Hodgson.

It is highly unlikely that McKenna leaves Ipswich before the season ends when he’s so close to making history by steering them to the promised land.

However, a move might be possible if he wants to take advantage of when his stock is the highest by leaving for an established Premier League team after bringing Ipswich there.

The report states that he has a compensation clause of about £4 million in his Ipswich contract, a figure that is unlikely to deter the financial behemoths of the Premier League.

Manchester United’s chronic symptoms that run beyond the manager would really come full circle if the Red Devils are losing next season to a team managed by Kieran McKenna.

