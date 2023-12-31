Federico Dimarco signs new deal and proclaims desire to stay at Inter Milan despite interest from Manchester United

Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco has signed a new deal and expressed his desire to stay at Inter Milan, despite interest from Manchester United.

This is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who relayed comments the right-back made to Inter Tv after putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Italian side.

Both United and Real Madrid were credited with interest in the player in the summer after the full back enjoyed a successful year, winning two trophies and reaching the Champions League final.

However, back in October, it was reported that the Serie A side had no intention of selling the player and subsequently offered him a new deal, which he has now signed.

The Milan-born defender’s contract now runs until 2027 and he is now very much first choice at the club. He played 50 times for Inter in all competitions last year and has already racked up 16 appearances this campaign. (All statistics via transfermarkt)

Reports had suggested that United were keen on the player and were willing to offer Anthony Martial as part of a deal to bring the defender to Old Trafford but such an opportunity seems impossible now.

Speaking to Inter’s official TV channel, Dimarco stated, “I’m actually happy with what I’m doing, the team’s objectives are more important. I’m happy with how we’re going, and we hope to continue like this”.

He added, “there have been many beautiful moments in these years spent together, if I have to think of one, I think of the Italian Cup final, after the victory against Juve, when I sang together with them”.

The right back seems very content in the north of his homeland and finished by asserting, “if I had to say something, I would tell them that they have to put up with me for a few more years”.

Hardly the words of a man who was ever itching for a move.

United will need to keep searching for a right back to improve depth and they have previously been linked to players such as Denzel Dumfries and Vanderson

Dimarco will no doubt be enjoying his season as the Nerazzurri sit top of Serie A and are safely qualified for the next round of the Champions League – the type of form United fans can only dream of right now, especially after yesterday’s soul-crushing defeat to Nottingham Forest.