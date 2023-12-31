Graeme Souness says Alejandro Garnacho needs to drop the theatrics to become a top player

It has been an up-and-down calendar year for Erik ten Hag and his troops who have failed to build on their strong early form that won them the club’s first trophy in six years.

One player who has emerged in 2023 is young winger Alejandro Garancho, forcing his way into Ten Hag’s first team.

Be it on the left or recently on the right, his fearlessness and attacking drive has been a welcome breath of fresh air in a stagnant attacking system.

Former Liverpool man Graeme Souness has earmarked Garancho as one to watch in 2024 but had some words of advice to the 19-year-old in his column for the Daily Mail.

Souness says he feels Garnacho has all the attributes to be a top player and has been impressed with his ability since arriving in the team.

“When I watch Garnacho, it looks as if there might be a real player in there. He has pace, technical ability, can finish and possesses a real boldness and confidence to take chances,” he wrote.

However, the former midfielder believes there are elements to the Argentine’s game that he must cut out of if he wants to make it to the very top.

Souness advised Garnacho to take heed from a former United winger who holds the record for most-ever Premier League titles.

“What frustrates me about him are his theatrics and the infernal holding his hand up to his head when he has a shot at goal and it goes 10 yards wide, as if it’s a big drama. Did Ryan Giggs do that?

To Garnacho, I say: ‘Go and dig out some tapes of Giggs, the best winger we’ve seen in Britain in modern times and the finest since George Best was wearing a United shirt.’ It’s not all about you, son. Just get on with the game,” he said.

Finally, Souness wrote that if Garnacho can get rid of the “irritating and nonsense” traits that he will be a player to watch in the next twelve months.

Garnacho will hope to add to his three league goals of the season against Forest after his man-of-match display against Aston Villa last time out.