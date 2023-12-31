“He frustrates his teammates”: Peter Schmeichel urges Erik ten Hag to “rethink” Antony’s position in the team



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged Erik ten Hag to reconsider Antony’s position in the team after the winger had yet another performance to forget during his side’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

United fell to the defeat at the City Ground courtesy of goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Red Devils’ only goal was scored by Marcus Rashford but as it turned out, it didn’t count for much.

Antony was undoubtedly one of United’s poorer performers vs. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men. He was thrust into the team due to Rasmus Hojlund being ruled out of the clash with illness.

However, the Brazilian didn’t justify his selection.

He struggled to beat his man, was poor in his dribbling, was slow in executing actions on the pitch and almost every United attack that went down the right flank broke down with him.

It came as a massive relief when he was taken off in the 53rd minute and Amad Diallo was brought on in his place.

The Ivorian forward contributed much more than Antony, during the limited time he was on the pitch.

Antony’s woeful display was not lost on Schmeichel who told Supersport (via The Mail), “I really think he [Ten Hag] should rethink Antony’s position.”

“He doesn’t give much to the team. He frustrates his teammates. It’s really frustrating.”

“He’s had an opportunity for a long time, this is a player that hasn’t scored this season, he’s not made an assist and he’s not scored.”

The 1999 treble winner added, “It’s like he’s not really understanding the game.”

As 2023 draws to an end, Antony has registered just one Premier League goal in the entire calendar year from the 69 shots he has attempted.

Antony in the Premier League in 2023… 👕 33 appearances

🎯 69 shots

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 2 assists A tough year for the Brazilian 🇧🇷😔 pic.twitter.com/HDYBhtBM3P — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 31, 2023

It’s simply not good enough and he is certainly one of the players United should be looking to move on as fast as possible.

