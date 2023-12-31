Manchester United decide not to trigger one-year extension on Raphael Varane’s deal

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to trigger the one-year extension clause in Raphael Varane’s current contract with the club.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Varane’s deal is set to expire at the end of the ongoing 2023/24 campaign, contrary to popular belief that his terms were to expire in the summer of 2025.

This meant that Varane was free to speak to other clubs about a potential move as early as January when the winter transfer window opens.

According to The Daily Mail, United are seemingly prepared to let the Frenchman leave and have elected not to exercise their option to keep him at the club for a longer period.

