Manchester United planning “opening bid” for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United are set to make an opening bid for French defender Jean-Clair Todibo but are set to face stiff competition from two Premier League rivals for his services.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) reveals United are “planning” on “making an opening bid” for Todibo in the January transfer window with Erik ten Hag’s side desperate for defensive reinforcements.

The Dutchman’s defence has been ravaged by injury this season. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have all suffered with various forms of malady at points this year; sometimes all at the same time.

In the recent away trip to West Ham Ten Hag was forced to field a centre-back partnership of Willy Kambwala and Jonny Evans, as all four first-choices were ruled out. Predictably, United fell to a disappointing two-nil defeat.

Even when everyone is fit, Ten Hag is thought to retain doubts over his options at RCB.

Varane’s inability to remain fit makes it extremely difficult to rely on him given how important consistency is in defence. The Frenchman is also not particularly proficient when it comes to playing out from the back. He possesses underrated technique but it is definitely not an area of strength for him.

Similarly, despite Maguire’s redemption this season, doubts continue to linger over the England international. His lack of pace is an issue when trying to implement a high-line and his propensity for mistakes when under pressure remains.

Both players will also turn 31 in the spring and the next two windows may represent the last chance to salvage a reasonable transfer fee for either man.

As such, a younger replacement – whose technical and physical qualities lend themselves to Ten Hag’s system better – would make sense in January. Todibo is thought to be the first-choice option for this role, though United continue to be linked with Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva as well.

The French centre-back is strong on and off the ball, incorporating excellent technique with strong physical attributes. He is capable of covering large spaces and a comfortable one-on-one defender.

The recognition of these talents has not been exclusive to Old Trafford, however.

Konur believes Todibo is high on Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea’s wish lists this winter as well. The transfer guru reveals both London clubs are making similar plans to United to approach OGC Nice over their defensive jewel in the January window.

💣💥 | 🇫🇷 | Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are planning to make an opening bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window.

💣💥 | 🇫🇷 | Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are planning to make an opening bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window.

🔵 #CFC ⚪ #THFC 🔴 #MUFC

The Peoples Person has previously reported on Spurs’ interest in but Chelsea’s decision to enter the race constitutes a worrying development for officials at Old Trafford.

United fans will be hoping nepotism comes to the rescue given Sir Jim Ractliffe – whose minority stake ownership bid was finally confirmed on Christmas Eve – also owns the French club and currently pays Todibo's wages!


