Manchester United planning to offer Raphael Varane a new long-term contract offer



The futures of several Manchester United stars are hanging in the balance heading into the January transfer window.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen all over the pitch. Still, due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake offer currently being ratified, the INEOS chairman is unlikely to be able to help in the winter.

This means any additions must be supported by outgoings and the likes of Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Raphael Varane have all been linked with January exits.

The World Cup winner had slipped down the pecking order and there were rumours of a rift with the manager. But he has since started four times in the last five games.

Varane’s uncertain future

Saudi Arabian clubs were said to be eyeing a move along with Bayern Munich and former club Real Madrid who were eager to re-sign their former star due to the injury suffered by David Alaba.

The Frenchman was reportedly willing to move back to Spain despite stating his preference earlier to retire in Manchester but the latest Daily Mail report suggests otherwise.

There needed to be more clarity regarding the former France international’s contract with the club initially publicising that he would be at Old Trafford till 2025 with the option of an extra year.

It was later revealed that the deal was valid until 2024 with a one-year option. Now Chris Wheeler has mentioned that Ten Hag wants to keep the player and the club is trying to agree a new deal with the defender.

United want to keep Varane

“United are said to be willing to offer Varane a new deal on reduced wages but are reluctant to extend his current £340,000-a-week contract.”

What this essentially means is the Reds will forego the one-year option and instead try and agree a brand new long-term deal on a reduced wage.

Varane is one of the highest earners at the club and considering his age and injury record, this seems like a prudent move. When fit, he remains one of the best defenders in the world.

But whether the player will agree to taking a wage cut considering Europe’s elites and Saudi’s riches are at his disposal remains to be seen.

Apart from the Frenchman, the 20-time English league champions are also busy planning contract extensions for others at the back like Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as well.