Radu Dragusin: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United target has said yes to a Tottenham Hotspur move



Genoa star and reported Manchester United target Radu Dragusin has apparently given his approval for a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that United are an interested party in Dragusin.

This season, Erik ten Hag has had to deal with multiple injuries to several players in his defensive department.

Alongside Dragusin, United have been linked to other targets such as Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Newcastle were also thought to be in for Dragusin but in an update provided by the reliable Fabrizio Romano, it seems that Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Genoa star.

Romano says, “Tottenham are prepared to send first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night.”

“Dragusin already said yes.”

“Todibo deal could collapse soon — as timing with OFC Nice will be slow and Tottenham want new CB to join next week.”

Unless the 21-year-old is not very high on Ten Hag’s transfer wishlist, then United need to wake up lest they’re beaten by Ange Postecoglou’s side to Dragusin’s signature.

The defender is dominant athletically and excels aerially. At 6’3, he ranks in the 89th percentile of all centre-backs in Europe’s top-five leagues over the past year when it comes to aerial duels won per 90 minutes (3.17) and aerial duel success rate (69.5%).

He is also a gritty defender who is not scared to put his body on the line and has drawn comparisons to legendary United man Nemanja Vidic.

Dragusin is also versatile and can double down as a right-back if required to do so – he is very comfortable when defending in wide areas.

He is a good ball carrier and boasts of a decent turn of pace. In conclusion, he has the tools that could make him an instant hit at Old Trafford if that were to be his destination.

