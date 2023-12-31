Sergio Reguilon’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end

Fullback Sergio Reguilon looks set to return to Tottenham Hotspur once his season-long loan with Manchester United comes to an end, recent reports have suggested.

Brought in to fill Man United’s void at left-back following the medium-term injuries of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Reguilon’s time at Old Trafford has so far been fairly mixed.

In nine Premier League appearances, the Spaniard only played a full 90 minutes on one occasion, while in the UEFA Champions League, he made two appearances, starting on both occasions.

Reguilon showed plenty of promise in his performance in the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, showing his pace and enthusiasm for his new club.

He also earned praise from manager Erik ten Hag for the “character and spirit” he showed during United’s tight 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

Then, injury struck, disrupting the 27-year-old’s positive start to life at Old Trafford.

Even with Reguilon back to fitness, reports have suggested that United are unlikely to keep Reguilon at the club beyond his loan.

In mid-December, The Peoples Person reported that Reguilon’s loan could actually be cut short, with parent club Tottenham Hotspur potentially recalling him from his loan in favour of a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund.

As revealed by Ten Hag, Reguilon’s loan deal contains a break clause, making one such move possible.

Still, with no further developments being reported on this front, The Mirror has doubled down on claims that Reguilon’s United career is coming to an end given his “expendable” role at the club, particularly after Shaw’s return from injury.

While Spanish news website AS claimed that Reguilon remains well-liked by Ten Hag, the site suggested that his role at United is limited to filling the void for United’s injured stars with no long-term future at Old Trafford in sight.

Still, with Malacia still out and Shaw absent yet again, Reguilon’s role at the club could be inflated as the season continues depending on the injury timelines of United’s preferred full-backs.