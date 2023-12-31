Sir Dave Brailsford begins the INEOS revolution at Manchester United



Sir Dave Brailsford has arrived at Carrington for his “first official day” at Manchester United following the confirmation of INEOS’ minority stake ownership bid.

Brailsford will form part of the new executive board at United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake is approved by the Premier League. This approval process is expected to take between six to eight weeks.

Documentation for the deal indicates United must “consult” INEOS over any football operation matters during this interim period.

The Athletic has revealed Brailsford’s work at the club has already begun, however.

The former British Cycling performance director was pictured in attendance at the City Ground last night, watching on as Erik ten Hag’s side limped towards another abysmal defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

His seating placement – alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and above football director John Murtough – offered a symbolic representation of the changing landscape occurring at the highest level at United.

The Athletic report Brailfsord’s first day will be a “light touch opening”, designed to ease in the the new INEOS era. He will spend the day “meeting staff, sorting access passes, and touring United’s training ground accompanied by football director John Murtough and interim chief executive Patrick Stewart.”

Sources close to the club indicate the INEOS initial mentality will be “listen, look, learn.”

Brailsford will be casting a wide eye over the structures and processes at Old Trafford, however, as the new executive seeks to “evaluate areas for improvement” which will be reported back to Ratcliffe.

Listen, look, learn will undoubtedly become assess, alter, act by the summer.

Brailsford is “expected to talk to” Ten Hag and the coaching staff and recruitment team, but “formal meetings will come at a later date.” No immediate change in the Dutch manager’s status is expected.

This may not hold true if Brailsford is forced to endure another ninety minutes like the dismal viewing he did yesterday evening, however.

