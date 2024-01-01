Fred is tearing up the Turkish Super Lig while his replacements flounder

When Fred was sold to Fenerbahce this summer window, many Manchester United fans were glad to finally discard a player who had been bashed by a large proportion of the club’s fanbase and pundits for his indifferent showings over the years.

There was also much excitement in the months of July and August with the club bringing in Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat who were expected to add the much required creativity and playmaking skills that the Brazilian lacked.

United had finally moved on from the McFred era and upgraded their midfield department.

However, fast forward to January 2024 and this statement has not aged well.

Mason Mount has been plagued by injury and the few times he has played, he has largely been invisible. The 24 year old has only been able to play in eight league games to date and has contributed zero assists and zero goals.

Amrabat has also been just as disappointing. His arrival was greeted with much fanfare on deadline day but his time at the club has turned out to be a damp squib.

The Moroccan has failed to nail down a place in the first eleven even with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen missing out due to injuries.

Fred, on the other hand, has been making waves in Turkey and has been a key factor in the Istanbul giant’s rise to the top of the Turkish league and their comfortable passage to the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

In fact, Fenerbahce have won 14 games from 17 and only lost one in the league. In contrast, United have already lost nine and sit a lowly seventh.

According to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old has played 18 games in all competitions and has provided six assists.

Sofascore has also credited Fred with a key role in Fenerbahce’s rebirth this season.

In his side’s last chaotic victory away to Kayserispor, Fred claimed an assist and finished with a passing accuracy of 87%. Yet, he was sold because he couldn’t contribute to the build-up.

Now many fans reading this may be shouting, the Brazilian international is now playing at a much easier level than the Premier League. This is undeniable. However, the much critiqued midfield man was also producing productive statistics last year.

According to Transfermarkt, the player scored six goals and provided six assists for his teammates last campaign. Not even the most optimistic fan would dream Amrabat or Mount will reach such figures this year.

The decision to get rid of Fred is even more strange when you consider Erik ten Hag changed to a more transition dependent team who looks to win the ball high up the pitch to create fast break opportunities.

In fact, it is the one thing the team has actually done well this season.

Before the trip to Anfield in mid-December, Sky Sports reported that, “Ten Hag has sought to maximise his side’s own threat from transitions this season by pressing high up the pitch. As a result, Manchester United have succeeded in forcing more high turnovers, and more high turnovers leading to shots, than any other side”.

Even Fred’s biggest critics would argue that the player’s biggest strength was his desire to run for days and to press opponents relentlessly. This was shown to great effect last season when he put in a stellar performance versus Barcelona in the Europa League, doing just that.

In fact, Fred was one of the four dangermen that Barcelona boss, Xavi, claimed his side had to look out for.

Therefore, it seems a strange and frankly wrong choice to have sold the midfielder. Fred will never be a world class player and will always have his weaknesses at the highest level.

However, in hindsight, he most likely would have contributed more than Mount and Amrabat have, especially in the context of a high pressing side which United have tried to become.

Fred could easily be a very useful squad player in this United side, who would not need to play every game but be of real help to the team in games where a high intensity midfield is required.

While the Brazilian now aims to fight for all trophies after the winter break, United will aim to stay in the one they even have a slight chance of winning against Wigan this time next week.