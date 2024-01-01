Leny Yoro: LOSC Lille president slaps exorbitant price tag on insanely talented young centre back



Manchester United’s determination to sign one of Europe’s hottest properties has hit a snag.

The Red Devils have been strongly reported to be making an approach for LOSC Lille centre back Leny Yoro, who has also attracted the attention of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, PSG and Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 18 year old centre back has helped his side to nine clean sheets so far this season and scored two goals.

It was recently reported that “Yoro is one player Man Utd would be keen to bring in as one of the first signings under the new part owner [Sir Jim Ratcliffe].”

In those reports from just a few days ago, it was said that Lille wanted a base fee of £45 million with add-ons to allow their starlet to leave.

Now, it seems, they have almost doubled their price.

According to Le 10, LOSC are “demanding a staggering sum from interested clubs.”

The outlet claims that City, United and PSG have all already made an approach to buy Yoro but “for a transfer this winter, LOSC has already requested 90 million euros [£78 million] from several clubs who made an inquiry.”

Le 10 also names the notorious superagent Jorge Mendes as Yoro’s “image advisor” although his agency is listed on transfermarkt.com as AMS Consulting, the same one that represents United’s own Amad Diallo.

The exorbitant price is, of course, intended to ward off interest in a winter transfer.

In the meantime, LOSC president Olivier Létang is trying hard to persuade the youngster to extend his contract at the French club and if he is successful it will allow him to sit back and watch a huge auction develop between some of the richest clubs in the world in the summer.

Yoro’s current deal ends in July 2025, so without a new deal under his belt, clubs will know that Létang has to come to the party at the end of this season.

If United, or any of their rivals, were hoping to put a package together in January, this latest news renders that almost impossible and they will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements this month.