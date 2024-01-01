Manchester United interested in bringing in €13m Paulo Dybala to bolster misfiring attack

Manchester United could look to bring in Paulo Dybala to bolster their struggling attacking department this month.

According to fichajes.net, Manchester United are one of five teams linked to a move for the Argentine forward.

The sudden interest in the player this window stems from the fact that his “release clause is reduced to €13 million in his contract with Roma and several European giants have cast their nets in search of the talented Argentine striker”.

It has been relayed already by the Peoples Person that United have little to spend this winter window so a €13m deal for a heavily experienced striker at the highest level could be an attractive option.

The Spanish transfer news website claims that Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are all interested in securing the Roma man’s services and taking advantage of such a low fee.

The outlet claims that the Red Devils have joined the bidding because they are looking for an attacker who can share the burden with Rasmus Hojlund.

Moreover, it is thought that Dybala’s flexibility could adapt well to Erik ten Hag’s system and the club “see Dybala as the piece that completes their attacking front”.

These reports mirror those of the spring of last year, which said that United were interested in taking advantage of the player’s low release clause and were one of a few Premier League clubs offered to the player.

The Mancunian club’s interest in the Argentina international dates back much further than this.

He was frequently linked to United under Jose Mourinho and in fact, almost completed a move to the club in 2019.

Speaking in 2020, the forward stated “I was close to leaving. That was in the club’s thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting”.

No move transpired however and Dybala stayed in Italy.

The 30 year old has enjoyed a productive season in Serie A so far this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 12 league matches. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

Undoubtedly, he would provide much needed experience and quality to an attack that has currently scored fewer league goals than Luton Town.

United fans will await with interest what news develops over the coming weeks and to see if the Argentine will finally play in the famous red shirt.