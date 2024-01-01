Not much is expected in terms of incomings in January for Man United



Manchester United had a disastrous end to 2023, crashing to a 1-2 defeat against struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Red Devils lost five games in December and manager Erik ten Hag’s dubious selection calls did not help.

The Dutchman is desperate for help during the January transfer window with quality lacking all over the pitch, especially up front with United scoring fewer goals than newly promoted Luton Town.

INEOS were announced as the new minority shareholders, however, the Premier League is ratifying the deal which is expected to take time and thus Sir Jim Ratcliffe might not be able to inject cash for transfers just yet.

January help

Outgoings will be required to support any incoming and currently, Jadon Sancho’s wage demands mean moving him on has proved extremely difficult.

Raphael Varane might be kept on along with Casemiro for now while Anthony Martial’s future remains uncertain. If United do not earn significantly from sales, they cannot hope to buy the players they have been frequently linked with.

Donny van de Beek is the only confirmed player leaving but that is also on a loan where United pay a large share of his wages while the purchase clause is also not mandatory.

There is a growing realisation at the club that the loan route might be the only option to bring in backup but considering their previous record, not much in terms of quality can be expected.

Ten Hag has repeatedly insisted that he is focussed on players returning from injury instead of praying for transfer help.

Transfer expert Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that United might not do any business at all in January and INEOS are more intent on improving the footballing structure at the club currently.

There are lots of changes planned in terms of personnel being shifted out of key positions as Ratcliffe tries and gets the right people in.

No incomings?

“He has to have an influence if they’re going to do anything in January, then Sir Jim Ratcliffe has to have a role within that. The message that I’m getting over the past week is still that any incoming business is unlikely.

They’re going to obviously continue to reshuffle how the structure is behind the scenes, and there’ll be movement with some of the high-ranking members of staff at Man United and what their roles are going to be going forward.

Some of them I imagine might leave, but also there’ll be some internal movement for some people. And that I think is going to be the main focus, as well as trying to get two or three players out the door. They might sign somebody, but at the moment, the messages coming out of United are not to expect anything.”

Considering the dire straits United find themselves in currently, fans would have hoped for some incomings but they will be disappointed to hear the latest update. Hopefully, something can materialise in the days to come.