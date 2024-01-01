Official: Donny van de Beek completes loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt



In another attempt to reboot his flailing career, Donny van de Beek has completed a six-month loan move from Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The deal was confirmed by both clubs today, with Eintracht releasing a smoke and mirrors presentation video that will hopefully not be reflected in the Dutchman’s performances.

United looked to have pulled off a major coup when they signed the former Ajax man for €39 million in September 2020.

He had been one of the key players in Erik ten Hag’s revolution at the Dutch club and helped them to a fantastic Champions League run that saw them narrowly miss out on the final in 2019.

At that time, a transfer appeared to be sealed with Real Madrid but the deal fell through at the last minute, allowing United to pounce in the following summer

But an unfortunate sequence of injuries, poor form and changes in management prevented Van de Beek from ever reproducing his Ajax form at Old Trafford.

An underwhelming loan move to Everton in the last six months of the 2021/22 season failed to ignite his form, but the appointment of Ten Hag to the United job the following summer looked to be the perfect opportunity for Donny to finally come good.

However, not even the familiarity and experience of and with the Dutch coach yielded a positive impact and after no deal could be struck in the summer, Van de Beek has only now found a way out of his personal Hotel California in Manchester.

ESPN reports that Eintracht will pay United a “minimal” loan fee but cover most of his wages.

There is an option, but not obligation, to buy included in the deal of €11 million plus up to €3 million in add-ons.

Another €28 million loss for United’s gifted negotiators.

If Eintracht do not exercise their option to buy, the 26 year old will return to Old Trafford with one year remaining on his contract.