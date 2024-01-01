Spanish reports: Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich could be available in January transfer market

Joshua Kimmich’s future may not be as clear as once thought. The player may now be open to a move away from Bayern Munich, possibly as early as this month.

This is according to Spanish newspaper, AS, which asserts that the 28 year old “is increasingly associated with a departure this summer from the Munich entity”.

The Peoples Person has already relayed that, “it’s understood that United are keen on adding Kimmich to their ranks in January but it’s unlikely the Germany international would leave Bayern during the winter transfer window”.

“A more realistic prospect is that Kimmich would leave the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2024”.

However, the situation seems to be changing, according to the Spanish outlet.

They report that, “now his future in Munich remains very much in question in Germany. The midfielder does not have a representative and according to reports from the German press, Kimmich is considering leaving his future in the hands of an agent in a step that would advance his intention to change scene in the short term”.

AS go on to claim, “the truth is that Kimmich’s situation has changed at the German champions. The rumours about Kimmich’s departure are growing and that creates doubts… There is no shortage of interested clubs”.

The Sun and now reports from Spain have credited the Red Devils with an interest and it is obvious why.

The Mancunian side have struggled all season in midfield and have been cut open time and time again due to a lack of balance in the centre of the park.

Nottingham Forest were the latest in a long list of sides that have brutally exposed this fact in the current campaign.

If a player of the German’s talent and experience became available in the winter market, it would spark a free-for-all amongst European giants.

Unfortunately, it is far from clear that the Red Devils could be involved in any such fight as it has been reported today thay the club is unlikely to be very active in the winter window.

Nonetheless, with the partial takeover now complete, if a player such as Kimmich was available and willing to make the move, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could find the temptation too hard to resist.

With Casemiro’s, Sofyan Amrabat’s and Scott McTominay’s future far from clear, it is entirely possible a player of the German’s ilk would be heavily considered by the new regime who will be desperate to appease an increasingly fed-up fanbase.