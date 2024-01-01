Three players Manchester United should sign in January – opinion

With Manchester United still struggling to find any consistency this season, there are three players that manager Erik ten Hag should move to sign during the January transfer window.

Slumping to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on the weekend, Man United’s performances this season have been difficult to watch at times, especially given the unpredictability of how Ten Hag’s lineup will perform on any given day.

This point is proven given that just four days prior, United showed energy and desire in a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Although Ten Hag has garnered criticism for his squad selection and tactics at various points throughout the season, United will no doubt need to boost their squad given the ongoing injury crisis that has ruled out a host of key players who proved to be the backbone of the team last season.

There are three players that may not just provide a significant boost in skill but also bolster United’s squad depth heading into the business end of the season.

Jean-Clair Todibo

With key centre-back Lisandro Martinez still recovering from metatarsal injuries and both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof recently ruled out through injuries of their own, United are in need of reinforcements at the back.

One player who has long been tracked by United is Nice centre-back Todibo.

With United reportedly preparing an opening bid for the 24 year old, he could prove to be both an affordable and capable option.

With Nice allegedly willing to allow Todibo to depart in January for a fee of £39 million, the centre-back is certainly a bargain compared to several other signings that United have made over the years.

The Nice defender has kept an impressive eight clean sheets in 14 Ligue 1 matches while averaging 1.9 tackles per game and winning 65% of his aerial duels. (Sofascore)

Serhou Guirassy

Rasmus Hojlund impressed when he scored his first Premier League goal in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Still, it would be impractical for United to rely solely on the 20 year old as their striker, especially given his tender age and early stage of development.

When Hojlund isn’t available, as was the case in the Nottingham Forest defeat, the only other recognised striker that United can turn to is Anthony Martial, who has proven unreliable given his continued injury and illness setbacks throughout his career at Old Trafford.

In order to take the pressure off Hojlund and expand United’s options up front, VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy emerges as an ideal signing.

Guirassy has been in fiery form this season, scoring 19 goals in his first 16 games in all competitions this season.

Given his incredibly low release clause of just €17.5 million, this is an opportunity to sign a proven reliable striker that United cannot afford to miss.

Alvaro Fernandez

While this is not technically a transfer, recalling this left-back from his loan to Granada could have a similar effect.

Impressing during his loan spell at the La Liga side, Fernandez’ growing talent has been recognised by Portuguese giants Benfica, who are reportedly interested in signing him from United on a permanent move.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling to get back to the field following their respective injuries, United are lacking options at left-back.

Although Sergio Reguilon was brought in on loan for exactly this reason, he has been seldomly selected by Ten Hag and appears likely to return to Tottenham Hotspur once his loan deal lapses.

Instead, Ten Hag has chosen to slot Diogo Dalot in at left-back; a questionable decision given that Dalot is a right-sided specialist.

Buying a new left-back for a hefty fee makes little sense for United, especially once Shaw and Malacia return to the fold.

Of course, once they do, United could send Fernandez on another loan next summer should Ten Hag feel that he is still not ready to play week in and week out in the Premier League.