Borussia Dortmund pushing to sign Jadon Sancho on loan, negotiations nearing completion



Borussia Dortmund are “actively working” with Manchester United over a potential loan move for Jadon Sancho.

Christian Falk indicates sources in England have revealed officials from both clubs are in concrete negotiations over a six-month loan deal now that the January window has opened.

True✅ The Talks between @BVB Dortmund and @ManUtd for a loan deal of Jadon Sancho are very concrete. the negotiations are nearing completion. Sancho is already expected in the BVB-training-camp this week. Dortmund pay a loan-fee, United pay a Part of his salary @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 2, 2024

The German reporter believes Sancho is “eager to return” to the Bundesliga and United are even keener to offload him.

Sancho has not featured for the United first-team since his public dispute with Erik ten Hag following his side’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal. The winger accused his manager of favouritism and disputed Ten Hag’s reasoning for omitting him from the match-day squad.

In response to these accusations, Sancho was banished from the senior squad, with a private and public apology deemed the only avenue back into the fold under the Dutch manager.

An apology has not been forthcoming.

It is widely accepted amongst officials at Old Trafford that Sancho has no future under Ten Hag and it is best, for all parties, if the winger departs in January. There were even discussions over cancelling Sancho’s contract as a message of the new standards expected at Old Trafford under the Dutchman.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same:

🚨🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund have made fresh approach to sign Jadon Sancho on loan deal from Man United, as called by @SkySportDE. Discussions taking place but it depends on Man United now — accept loan or it won’t be possible for BVB to proceed. BVB, working on Sancho and new LB. pic.twitter.com/ntjwPCUnbO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

The 23-year-old’s exorbitant wages – believed to be in excess of £200,000 a week – made this idea an impossibility, however. Similarly, it has warded off potential suitors who are unwilling to stretch their budget for a winger who has not played in over four months and has long-standing questions about his attitude.

This is exactly why Dortmund – the club who helped Sancho realise his early potential in the first place – make sense as an option this window.

The 23-year-old relocated to Germany from Manchester City when he was just seventeen years old in an attempt to pursue a quicker path to first-team football. It very quickly proved a successful gamble.

Sancho established himself as one of the most tantalising young prospects in Europe at Signal Iduna Park, possessing a potent pairing of skilful dribbling and decisive productivity. He became one of a very exclusive list of players in the top five leagues to produce twenty goals and twenty assists in a single season (2019/20) when he was just twenty years of age.

Yet Sancho’s issues with professionalism reared its ugly head while still in the yellow and black of Dortmund. Reports of oversleeping, a lackadaisical attitude in training and lateness were common.

Edin Terzić, then part of the coaching staff, took on the personal responsibility of guiding the lethargic Sancho through these periods of poor attitude, with great success. The fact that Terzić is now the manager at Signal Iduna Park will be a key factor in Dortmund’s decision to pursue their former starlet in January.

Much to the undoubted delight of Ten Hag.

