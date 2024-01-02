Bruno Fernandes in classy Christmas gesture directed at Manchester United’s staff



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly gifted Christmas presents to club staff on behalf of himself and his teammates.

United lost their final game of 2023 in a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White sunk an uninspiring United side to compound further misery on Erik ten Hag and his stars.

So far, the season has been a poor one by the Red Devils’ usually high standards.

United have already lost nine games in the Premier League – as many as they lost last term.

Performances have not been up to the level and there is pressure on Ten Hag to mastermind an upturn in fortunes and results in the new year.

However, this did not disappoint Fernandes from spreading some cheer around the club, at least internally.

The Daily Mail reveals, “United captain Bruno Fernandes handed out Christmas presents to United staff on behalf of the players.”

“Sources were reluctant to say what staff received from the players other than it was a ‘significant gift’, but added that it was a token of appreciation for the jobs they do on considerably lower salaries, which often involve working unsociable hours and sacrificing family time.”

Fernandes was not the only one who did something classy.

Chris Wheeler reports that academy head Nick Cox wrote to all fans who regularly follow the youth teams and thanked them for their support.

Cox’s message read, “The interest that our fans have in youth development is one of the reasons that makes this club so special. It’s what makes us different.”

“Everyone in the academy recognises your support, we know that many of you attend as many games as you can. It never goes unnoticed, particularly when the games are at distant locations or unsociable times, the impact of your support is immeasurable.”

Up next for United is a trip to the DW Stadium to face League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 3rd round on Monday, January 8.

