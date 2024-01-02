Comical video shows why Manchester United fans may be nervous of Altay Bayindir getting gloves in January

A video has gone viral on social media which shows Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir at his worst.

The post demonstrates a range of mistakes that look eerily reminiscent of comical errors that first choice keeper Andre Onana has made in this campaign.

These mistakes include failing to keep out seemingly inoffensive free kicks (think Onana versus Galatasaray), not attempting to dive for the ball (Onana versus Forest for their first goal) and an inability to keep long distance shots out.

There are also a few examples of the Turk parrying the ball into his own net. It has been reported that Onana’s unorthodox parrying technique is causing havoc in the United defence, so fans will be hoping that Bayindir will do better in this regard.

The Turkish keeper can even be seen making mistakes with his feet that to this point, Onana has avoided. It has been reported that the Turk is not the best with ball distribution and it is something he needs to work on.

Man United fans: Thank god Onana is leaving for AFCON His replacement: pic.twitter.com/NsTwNtfOSI — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 31, 2023

However, it must be stated that even the best keepers in the world can look horrendous from YouTube clips. If you search for Peter Schmeichel blunders online, you would be excused for thinking that the Dane was a League Two keeper.

In spite of some to-ing and fro-ing, Onana has eventually decided to represent his nation at the African Cup of Nations. It was thought that the Cameroonian may stay avoid risking his first choice position at the club because of the poor form he has suffered since moving to the club.

Moreover, Erik ten Hag is thought to be trying to delay the African’s departure as late as possible by making him play in the FA Cup tie versus Wigan and missing a friendly match for his country to prepare for the tournament.

However, the Turk has played well in the limited gametime he has received this season. Despite not making an appearance yet for Manchester United, he has played well for Turkey and was a major reason for his nation’s impressive victory against Germany.

Ten Hag has also been very complimentary of the keeper and has previously claimed that he will get his chances at the club.

Speaking before the away trip to Galatasaray, ironically before Onana put in a disasterclass of a performance, the manager stated, “we are very pleased with Altay, he gets used to the Premier League, he gets used to European football – which is tough when you’re coming from Turkey. But we are very pleased with that process, he’s doing very well”.

With Onana potentially missing until the middle of February and crucial Premier League ties versus Tottenham and Aston Villa, United fans will be hoping that the Bayindir from the national side will turn up and not the one from the video above.

No doubt the pressure will be on but there is also an immense opportunity for the 25 year old to nail down a first team place in Onana’s absence.