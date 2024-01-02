Dean Jones claims Jose Mourinho could make sensational return to English football

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has his eyes set on a spectacular return to English football.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that the controversial coach would only consider a move to Newcastle United in England.

The Portuguese has already had two spells at Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Jones thinks that the Magpies could lure him back to England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist states that a combination of the potential money on offer from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who bought out Newcastle in 2021, and the club’s ambition and fanbase could tempt ‘the special one’ back to English shores.

Jones stated, “I think that there will definitely be an allure that would have him tempted”. He went on to claim that he never imagined the Portuguese coach back in the Premier League but the Magpies is “probably the one place I could see it happening”.

Mourinho started very well at Roma, winning the first ever edition of the Conference League and reaching the final of the Europa League last season before finally losing to Sevilla.

However, things have turned rather sour lately for the coach. The side from the Italian capital lie in seventh and a mammoth 17 points of the top of the table. Moreover, “the Portuguese tactician is at loggerheads with the Italian side’s hierarchy as they are not wanting to meet his demands over fresh terms”.

According to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, PIF “could look to pounce while there is uncertainty over whether he will pen a fresh contract to remain in charge of Roma”.

Jones also asserted that, “as a club, [Newcastle are] going to seek that magic and person that can make something happen out of nothing. For Mourinho, obviously, there is something special about Newcastle. They have got a huge stadium in the middle of the city and it is a football-crazy place.”

GIVEMESPORT also reference the fact that “the opportunity to manage Newcastle could tug at the 60-year-old’s heartstrings due to them being the club his former mentor Sir Bobby Robson held dear to his heart”.

In addition, Newcastle have struggled recently and despite a significant spend in the summer, have crashed out of the Champions League and League cup and lie ninth in the table. The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight games and Eddie Howe may just be feeling the heat for the first time in his Newcastle career.

It would certainly be a box office event if the former Red Devils man decided to have a final stab at management in the Premier League.