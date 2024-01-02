Erik ten Hag wants to retain influence on Man United transfers even after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on retaining a significant say on the club’s transfers and activities on the market even when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment is ratified.

On Christmas Eve, United officially confirmed that the Glazers had struck a deal for Ratcliffe to complete a 25% investment into the club.

The arrangement will see the INEOS billionaire essentially become a minority owner.

It’s not completely done as the Premier League needs to ratify the deal for Ratcliffe and his people to finally start work at Old Trafford.

Over the weekend, a close associate and confidant of the British businessman, Sir Dave Brailsford, visited Carrington to hold informal meetings with staff.

It’s understood that official talks are set to happen in the coming days.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe is currently in Manchester and is due to have a conversation with key United figures, including Ten Hag himself.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, despite the forthcoming sweeping changes that are poised to take place at United, Ten Hag is not willing to compromise on having a veto on transfers.

One thing the Dutchman was eager to be granted before his appointment as United boss was having an influence on who would be added to his ranks.

There has been some criticism aimed at some of the players Ten Hag has recruited.

In particular, questions have been raised about the amount of money United forked out for Antony, who is increasingly looking like a flop.

The signings of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer are others that have not been too popular within the fanbase.

Despite all this, Dawson reveals, “Erik ten Hag wants to retain his influence in Manchester United’s recruitment decisions once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority investment in the club is ratified, a source has told ESPN.”

“Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at INEOS, wants to revamp the way United recruit players but Ten Hag, according to a source, is keen to make sure he remains a key part of the decision-making process.”

“The Dutchman has held a veto on all transfers since arriving as manager in 2022 and wants to continue having a major say on which players come and go at Old Trafford.”

Dawson adds, “A source has told ESPN the veto is written into Ten Hag’s contract and he expects the clause to be honoured despite a change of personnel at the top of the football department.”

Ten Hag previously told reporters that he wants to work with INEOS and they also want to work with him.

