Gary Neville names the player Sir Alex Ferguson broke his transfer approach for

Manchester United’s illustrious history has seen some of the world’s greatest players pull on the famous red shirt.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy laden two-and-a-half decade spell in particular will be remembered for the raft of special players that plied their trade at the Theatre of Dreams.

Gary Neville was Ferguson’s captain for a period through those years and has lifted the lid on a transfer that the legendary manager broke rank on.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Neville revealed that Sir Alex asked his players for advice on signing a certain striker – something he never made a habit of.

Louis Saha played for Fulham against United in the FA Cup in the early 2000’s and led the former manager to seek the guidance of the players who played against the Frenchman.

“Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us for information about players he was going to sign.

“But after we played Fulham one time in the FA Cup, he actually asked us as defenders, would we sign Louis Saha? We all said “yes” straight away,” said Neville.

The former England man then praised Saha for his performances upon joining United which culminated with the stiker bagging 42 goals in 124 appearances before leaving for Everton in 2008.

“I remember the season where he was playing up front with Wazza (Wayne Rooney) in 2006 and it was unbelievable; they were fantastic together.

“Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham,” he added.

Current United boss Erik ten Hag could certainly do with someone like Louis Saha in his ranks at the moment with Rasmus Hojlund still struggling to find his feet at Old Trafford.

Hojlund’s winner against Aston Villa last week remains his only Premier League goal this season with United struggling to score.

United are back in action next Monday with a trip to Wigan in the FA Cup third round.